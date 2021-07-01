17,096 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 59.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 88.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.29. 29,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

