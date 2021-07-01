$18.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post sales of $18.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $35.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $86.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.47 million, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $97.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

VAPO traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,591. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $585.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -1.62.

In related news, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 17,968 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 331,281 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 27.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth about $3,485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 907.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.