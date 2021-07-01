18,586 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 658,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $206.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

