18,635 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,974.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 110,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.48.

NYSE SPOT traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.97. 33,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,550. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

