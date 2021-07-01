1,873,614 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,873,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,380,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 4.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.22. 295,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.