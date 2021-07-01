1Million Token Hits Market Capitalization of $396,379.78 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One 1Million Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges. 1Million Token has a market cap of $396,379.78 and approximately $12.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded 76.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006613 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 419.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

