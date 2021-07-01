21,037 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $232.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

