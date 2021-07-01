230,000 Shares in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000.

OTCMKTS:VENAU opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

