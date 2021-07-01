$241.55 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post $241.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $983.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XM traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,363. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

