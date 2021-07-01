$272.59 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $272.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.11 million and the lowest is $261.38 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $238.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

KIM stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

