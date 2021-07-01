27,923 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of WBA traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 106,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,883. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

