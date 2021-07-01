28,534 Shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $778.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.