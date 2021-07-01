2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Up 5.3%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.50. 31,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,426,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 2U by 4,416.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in 2U by 50.7% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

