3,110 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $4,422,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,089 shares of company stock worth $47,975,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

SAM traded down $49.80 on Thursday, reaching $971.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,509. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.63 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,083.23.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

