33,745 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.