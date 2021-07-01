3,750 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,781,076. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

