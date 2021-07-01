37,770 Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. QS Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.