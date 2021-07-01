400,000 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGPIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at $263,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGPIU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 132,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,378. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.