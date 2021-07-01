43,060 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

