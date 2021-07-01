$45.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce $45.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the lowest is $44.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $181.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $183.25 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,658,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1,449.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $40.92. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,123. First Financial has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $554.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

