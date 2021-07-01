$45.10 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report $45.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $43.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $182.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $188.64 million, with estimates ranging from $183.03 million to $195.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CFB opened at $13.75 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $709.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 142,114 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 115,194 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 54,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

