$475.15 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to announce sales of $475.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.50 million to $485.80 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $390.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

American Woodmark stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.44. 122,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

