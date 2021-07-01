50,000 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,848,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $4,724,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at $3,399,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at $2,478,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Shares of DHHCU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.