50,000 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after buying an additional 554,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

