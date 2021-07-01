500,393 Shares in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Bought by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,393 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Castlight Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723 in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

