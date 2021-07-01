517,500 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 517,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,915,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,624,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCRU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 12,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

