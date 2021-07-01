58,175 Shares in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $629.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

