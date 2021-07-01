$591.75 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $591.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 45,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,735. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,510,096 shares of company stock valued at $189,948,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

