6,083 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Jabil stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

