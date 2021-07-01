6,242 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,807,150.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,300 shares of company stock worth $77,001,501. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $234.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $245.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

