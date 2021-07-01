6,252 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $645.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.