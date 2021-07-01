6,286 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $17,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The St. Joe by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after acquiring an additional 199,156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The St. Joe by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,657,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

JOE stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

