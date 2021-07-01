$653.00 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report sales of $653.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.40 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $393.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of KKR opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $61.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $968,793,000 after purchasing an additional 819,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

