6,542 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,768,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.