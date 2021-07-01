$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 billion and the highest is $7.45 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.31. The company had a trading volume of 423,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,649. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

