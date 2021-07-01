70,000 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $404,000.

Shares of GMIIU stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

