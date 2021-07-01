7,300 Shares in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

