770,500 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 770,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 1.39% of Health Assurance Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,397. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

