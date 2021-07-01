$775.38 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce sales of $775.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $763.88 million. First Horizon posted sales of $511.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.28 on Monday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

