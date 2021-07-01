867,679 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 867,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,249,000. Leslie’s makes up about 1.4% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 7,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 65.45. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

