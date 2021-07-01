8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $389,418.71 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36.

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49.

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31.

On Friday, April 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 77 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $2,581.81.

EGHT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.54. 53,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

