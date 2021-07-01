954 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $283.37 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

