96,281 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.