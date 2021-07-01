96,281 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16,612.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 240,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,149,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

