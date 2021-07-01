99,940 Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.69% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.80.

