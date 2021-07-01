A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE ATEN opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.80 million, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $71,852. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A10 Networks (ATEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.