Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $34.08 million and $16.51 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.00679677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,341.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 38,565,637 coins and its circulating supply is 35,085,674 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

