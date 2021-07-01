Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 190,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 743,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 133,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 77,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,331. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $90.43 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

