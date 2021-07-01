ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.