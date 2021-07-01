Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.
Shares of ACPGF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Acacia Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile
