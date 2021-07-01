Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Shares of ACPGF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Acacia Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

